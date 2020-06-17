Luke Cook and Kara Wilson

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star and his wife announced via Instagram on June 14 that they’re expecting their first child. “We’re going to have a little baby! A little baby boy. And we’re very excited and a little bit scared but mostly very excited!” his post began.

“The day we found out Kara was pregnant it was raining in LA and the world was going into a frenzied lockdown. I think we both felt a bit scared about what kind of big mean pandemic ridden world we were bringing a child into. But… despite all the crap, all the nonsense, all the mean people, all the people who eat with their mouth open, all the people who stand too close when they talk, all who don’t indicate when they drive… life is good.”