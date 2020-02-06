Pregnancies

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2020: See Which Stars Are Expecting

Meek Mills Says Girlfriend Milan Harris Is Pregnant in Since Deleted Tweet
Meek Mill and Milan Rouge in Los Angeles on January 14, 2020. Shutterstock
Meek Mill and Milan Harris

The rapper confirmed his girlfriend’s pregnancy in a since-deleted February 5 tweet.

