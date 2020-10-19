Pregnancies Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2020: See Which Stars Are Expecting By Riley Cardoza October 19, 2020 Mena Suvari and husband Michael Hope. Dan Steinberg/Shutterstock 150 4 / 150 Mena Suvari and Michael Hope News broke on October 16 that the actress is pregnant with her first child at age 41. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ProSource Vice President Kelly Conklin Embarks on A New Venture Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News