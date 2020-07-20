Pregnancies Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2020: See Which Stars Are Expecting By Riley Cardoza 8 hours ago Alex “Grizz” Loucas 94 1 / 94 Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty “#Preggers,” the rapper captioned her Instagram pregnancy announcement on July 20. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Amazon’s Newly Launched Face Masks Include an Amazing Tie-Dye Option 9 Extremely Flattering Retro One-Piece Swimsuits for Every Body Type These Stunning Ruched One-Piece Swimsuits Show Just the Right Amount of Skin More News