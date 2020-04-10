Pregnancies

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2020: See Which Stars Are Expecting

By
Rupert Grint Expecting 1st Child With Pregnant Girlfriend Georgia Groome
Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome strolling on September 20, 2018 in New York City. LRNYC/MEGA
52
2 / 52

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome

The Harry Potter star stepped out for a shopping trip with his pregnant girlfriend on April 9.

Back to top