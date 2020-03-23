Ruthie Ann Miles and Jonathan Blumenstein

The Broadway star announced that she was pregnant on March 21 after losing both her unborn baby and her 4-year-old daughter in a car crash two years prior. “We’d like to announce our very happy news: We are expecting another child this spring!” Miles tweeted. “Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with Love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years….and now rejoice with us in this new life.”