Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff

The Duck Dynasty alum announced on October 4 that she and her husband are expecting their first child. “SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS!” she wrote on Instagram. “Baby we already adore you. … We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life.”