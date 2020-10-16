Pregnancies

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2020: See Which Stars Are Expecting

By
Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Husband Christian Huff
Christian Huff and Sadie Robertson Courtesy of Christian Huff/Instagram
148
10 / 148
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff

The Duck Dynasty alum announced on October 4 that she and her husband are expecting their first child. “SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS!” she wrote on Instagram. “Baby we already adore you. … We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life.”

Back to top