Victoria Monet

The “Touch Me” singer announced her pregnancy on December 5. “I’m so happy to share that I’ve been promoted to the title just above Queen…Mom,” she captioned two photos from a glam photo shoot, where she bared her belly in a sparkling bra. “Two hearts beat inside of me now…That’s more love. Two brains and two souls…that’s so much power. Really been feelin like the ultra super Victoria cause my body is doing such miraculous work. This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can’t wait to meet my tiny soul mate earth side!!!”

“To my baby, I thank you for choosing me as your mommy!” she continued. “The core of me holds your life right now, and soon your life will be my core! I hold my head higher with the confidence you already gift. You are the best of me and I promise to protect you and be the best version of myself for you all ways, always. Hold my pinky with the grip of your little fingers until we can hold hands and walk through this world together rain or shine. You’re forever mine. I got you.”