Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt

The pregnant Bachelor Nation member called her May 9 reveal a “dream come true” after IVF. “One of the first conversations @kevin.c.wendt and I had was about how we both loved kids and couldn’t wait to have our own,” she gushed via Instagram. “When I think about Kev holding our little angel for the first time, my heart flutters. Even in my wildest dreams I couldn’t have imagined how amazing this would all feel.”