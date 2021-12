Candace Renee Rice and DJ Skar

The Floribama Shore star announced her pregnancy on December 23 after going into preterm labor, writing via Instagram: “Dr. Tosha Muse in addition to all the wonderful doctors and nurses have been doing all they can to keep baby Maxwell Michael Hardy inside the womb as long as possible. It’s wayyyy too early for him to enter. … Praying for a healthy son and speaking a miracle over my son’s life and health.”