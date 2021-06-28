Pregnant! Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2021: See Which Stars Are Expecting By Riley Cardoza 4 hours ago Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET 103 3 / 103 Cardi B and Offset After debuting her baby bump at the June 27 BET Awards, the “WAP” rapper wrote via Instagram: “#2!” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Talked About Plastic Surgery: Photos Then and Now of Farrah Abraham, More A Breakdown of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Complicated Relationship Timeline Here Comes the Sun! Photos of Your Favorite Stars Rocking Swimsuits This Season More News