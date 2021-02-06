Bachelorette's Christian Estrada, Mexican Star Ferka Expecting 1st Child

Christian Estrada and Ferka

The Bachelorette alum and his girlfriend Maria Fernanda Quiroz Gil, who goes by the name of Ferka, announced on February 5 that they are expecting their first child, sharing a sonogram pic on Instagram. “Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad,” wrote Estrada, who appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette and was disqualified from Bachelor in Paradise in 2019 after brawling with Jordan Kimball. Ferka also shared a pic on Instagram, writing, “Ya se hizo la machaca,” meaning, “It has already been done.” The pair appeared together on the Mexican TV show Warriors 2020.