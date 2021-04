Cortney Hendrix and Sherm

“As long as I can remember, I’ve dreamt of being a mother,” the Married at First Sight alum told Us on April 23. “I didn’t really know if it was going to happen for me naturally because of endometriosis. It was a fear I’ve always had in the back of my head and voiced it often to my friends and family. Seeing two pink lines was the most joyous and terrifying moment. I immediately cried and we just hugged each other.”