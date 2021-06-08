Pregnant!

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2021: See Which Stars Are Expecting

By
Big Brother Dan Gheesling Wife Chelsea Gheesling Is Pregnant Expecting Their 3rd Child
Chelsea Gheesling and Dan Gheesling Courtesy of Dan Gheesling/Instagram
Dan Gheesling and Chelsea Gheesling

The Big Brother alum told E! News on June 8 that baby No. 3 is on the way.

