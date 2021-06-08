Pregnant! Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2021: See Which Stars Are Expecting By Riley Cardoza 3 hours ago Chelsea Gheesling and Dan Gheesling Courtesy of Dan Gheesling/Instagram 95 1 / 95 Dan Gheesling and Chelsea Gheesling The Big Brother alum told E! News on June 8 that baby No. 3 is on the way. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Bachelorette’ Season 17: Katie Thurston’s 29 Suitors Confirmed as ABC Teases Surprise Contestant Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Have Several Bachelor Nation Ties: Details Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True More News