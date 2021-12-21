Drew Scott and Linda Phan

The Property Brothers star debuted his wife’s baby bump on December 21, writing via Instagram: “It has been an adventure to get here! We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way. When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there. It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable.”