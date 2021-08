Falynn Guobadia

Four months after splitting from Simon Guobadia, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced that she and boyfriend Jaylan Banks are expecting their first child together, her fourth. “Jaylan and I will actually be having a baby,” the Bravo personality said in an August 17 YouTube video. “Jaylan and I are expecting. We are adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It is Jaylan’s first baby, so welcome aboard.”