Iliza Shlesinger Announces She's Expecting First Child During Standup Set

Iliza Shlesinger

The Good on Paper star revealed she was expecting her first child while performing in San Antonio, Texas. Shlesinger confirmed the news in a video of her standup set via Instagram in August 2021. “I was so excited to be able to do this show tonight, and of course we had to move tickets to different dates because of COVID, and recently — Oh my god, I can’t believe this is happening — I had to move a lot of tickets for a scheduling conflict,” she told the crowd, cradling her baby bump. “I just wanted to say it’s because I’ve been working on a very big project and you’ll be able to see it in January.”

She then captioned the clip, “We can’t wait to meet her! And squeeze her BABY LEG!!!!,” confirming that she was expecting a daughter.