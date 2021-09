Jeannie Mai and Jeezy

During the September 20 episode of The Real, the cohost announced that her rainbow baby is on the way after a previous miscarriage. “My entire life, I never wanted children,” Mai told Women’s Health magazine the same day. “When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never. … Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure and safe — something I hadn’t felt as a child.”