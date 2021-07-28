Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd

“Austin and I are super excited about this new adventure of parenthood!” the pregnant Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam star told Us in a July 28 statement. “We both knew we wanted to be parents when we met but wanted to wait for the time to be right. Now that we have been married for almost two years and are a little more settled with a house, we are as ready as we can be! I know Austin is going to be a great dad, and I can’t wait for November 2021 to meet baby H!”