Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett

“We always give each other the best gifts that money can’t buy, & this is by far the best gift we’ve been able to give & ever receive 👶🏽🎁🎄❤️,” Williams wrote via Instagram on December 22. “Feels so good to be able to announce & share that we are becoming parents!!” The couple, who met on The Challenge in 2018, shared a series of photos of Williams’ growing baby bump, a sonogram and a Santa onesie to celebrate.