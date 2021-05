Lauren Lapkus and Mike Castle

Lauren Lapkus announced her pregnancy in May 2021, revealing that she’s expecting a baby girl in the summer with husband Mike Castle. The Orange is the New Black actress wrote via Instagram, “I am over the moon. So grateful and happy.”

The couple, who married in October 2018, revealed they previously suffered a miscarriage. Lapkus and the Brew Brothers star used the hashtag “#rainbowbaby” in their social media announcement.