Macklemore and Tricia Davis

The rapper’s wife announced the news via Instagram Stories on April 11 with a selfie showing off her bump and the caption, “Summer baby.” The new arrival will join sisters Sloane, 5, and Colette, 3. “Watching [Sloane] be an older sister is just magic and how sweet she is,” Macklemore told Us of his daughters in March 2019. “And watching Colette, she just stares at Sloane. Daddy’s like whatever, but Sloane, this huge smile in these eyes.”