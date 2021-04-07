Melissa Claire Egan and Matt Katrosar

“Very excited to share, Baby Boy Katrosar is set to arrive at the end of August,” the soap actress announced via Instagram on April 6 alongside a pic of her growing baby bump. “As happy as we are, the journey to get here has been filled with lots of tears, stress, sadness, helplessness, hopelessness, and 2 miscarriages. To anyone going through this process or any kind of fertility issues, I feel you, I see you, you’re not alone. I wish I could jump through this phone and give you a big hug. Please do not give up hope. Keep trusting and have faith. You got this!!!”