Young Restless Melissa Claire Egan Is Pregnant After 2 Miscarriages
Melissa Claire Egan and Matt Katrosar

“Very excited to share, Baby Boy Katrosar is set to arrive at the end of August,” the soap actress announced via Instagram on April 6 alongside a pic of her growing baby bump. “As happy as we are, the journey to get here has been filled with lots of tears, stress, sadness, helplessness, hopelessness, and 2 miscarriages. To anyone going through this process or any kind of fertility issues, I feel you, I see you, you’re not alone. I wish I could jump through this phone and give you a big hug. Please do not give up hope. Keep trusting and have faith. You got this!!!”

