Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo

“WE’RE PREGNANT!!! 🥰🤯🤪 #3 #HatTrick,” the MTV personality wrote via Instagram on April 8 alongside a snap of his wife’s growing baby bump. Perlongo shared her own announcement the same day, teasing, “THREE!?! gahhhh this is gonna be wildddd. Wish us luck. 🥰💫💫💫.”