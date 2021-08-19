Pregnant! Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2021: See Which Stars Are Expecting By Riley Cardoza 2 hours ago Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Courtesy of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley/Instagram 125 1 / 125 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham The model showed her baby bump via Instagram on August 19, writing, “Taaa daahhh !!” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News