Shenae Grimes and Josh Beech

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and her husband confirmed via a YouTube vlog on February 14 that they are expecting a second child. They also shared the pregnancy news on Instagram.

“Well… this week’s vlog got way more intense than we expected when we started filming it before Xmas! It makes our hearts happy to share the beginning of this with you on Valentine’s Day 🥰,” Grimes wrote. “Sending you all the love from our (growing) family!”