Pregnant! Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2021: See Which Stars Are Expecting By Riley Cardoza June 2, 2021 Brad Hoss and Stephanie Beatriz Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock 93 1 / 93 Stephanie Beatriz and Brad Hoss The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star shared her pregnancy news on June 2. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Sammi Sweetheart’s Dating History Is Full of Hot Guidos, From Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to Christian Biscardi Cast of ‘Friends’ Relationship Statuses: Who Are Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and More Stars Dating? All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids More News