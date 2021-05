Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins

The country singer and the Live in Love author announced on May 9 that they are expecting their fourth child together. “SURPRISE!!” she wrote via Instagram. “He just couldn’t wait any longer, so @thomasrhettakins told our newest little secret onstage at @billybobstexas in Ft. Worth (my mama’s hometown) just in time for Mother’s Day: Akins family expanding in November 2021 with our FOURTH baby girl.”