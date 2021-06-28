Pregnant!

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2021: See Which Stars Are Expecting

By
2021 Pregnancies
Tracey Kurland and Trevor Engelson. Shutterstock
103
2 / 103
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Trevor Engelson and Tracey Kurland

The producer is expecting a second baby girl, Us exclusively confirmed on June 28.

Back to top