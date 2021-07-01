Pregnant!

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2021: See Which Stars Are Expecting

Handmaid Tales Yvonne Strahovski Is Pregnant With 2nd Child
Yvonne Strahovski debuts her baby bump at the film premiere of 'The Tomorrow War' on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock
Yvonne Strahovski and Tim Loden

The Handmaid’s Tale star revealed her pregnancy at the Tomorrow War premiere on June 30.

