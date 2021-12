Diane Kruger

The actress and her boyfriend, Norman Reedus, had their first baby together in November 2018 when Kruger was 42 — and she’s is glad she waited until then to start a family. “I didn’t think I wanted children for a long time,” she told PorterEdit in January 2019. “I was too selfish. But by the time I got to about 35, I thought, yes, I probably do want one. But then you have to wait for the right person to come along.”