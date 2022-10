Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise

The 90 Day Fiance: Tell All season 9 alums welcomed baby No. 2 — a little girl named Scarlett Ann Engowi — in October 2021.

“Kobe and I are beyond excited to have Scarlett as a part of our family,” Bieberly told Us in August 2022, noting she secretly gave birth the previous October. “She completes us and fills our hearts with joy. We have a feeling she won’t be our last.”