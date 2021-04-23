Pregnancies

’90 Day Fiance’ Baby Bumps: See the Reality Stars’ Pregnancy Pics Over the Years

By
Ariela Weinberg '90 Day Fiance' Baby Bumps: See the Reality Stars' Pregnancy Pics Over the Years
 Courtesy of Ariela Weinberg/Instagram
11
4 / 11
podcast
LTG_AuraPendant_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Ariela Weinberg

In September 2020, the New Jersey native shared behind-the-scenes photos from her maternity shoot.

Back to top