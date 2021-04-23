Pregnancies ’90 Day Fiance’ Baby Bumps: See the Reality Stars’ Pregnancy Pics Over the Years By Riley Cardoza April 23, 2021 Courtesy of Aziza Eloshway/Instagram 11 11 / 11 Aziza Eloshway The season 1 alum showed her progress in December 2018 while wearing Christmas pajamas. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Stars Who Have Talked About Plastic Surgery: Hannah Godwin, Amanda Stanton and More Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin’s Divorce After 6 Years of Marriage: Split Details, Cheating Rumors More News