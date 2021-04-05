Exclusive 90 Day Fiance’s Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya Introduce 7-Month-Old Daughter Mylah By Riley Cardoza April 4, 2021 Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya. TLC 3 2 / 3 Bouncing Back He adds that she was “back in shape” within a couple of weeks. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Khloe Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Controversy Is Wild — Here’s Everything We Know So Far 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News