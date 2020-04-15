90 Day Fiance's Loren Gives Birth to 1st Child With Husband Alexei: Pics

Exclusive

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Alexei Brovarnik: Pics

Family of Three

The new mom held her newborn son while Alexei kissed his cheek.

