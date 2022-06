Inty Miller

Inty makes music under the name Princess Inty and often uploads tracks to her Soundcloud account.

In November 2021, she shared a picture of her with her younger brother Mercy via Instagram. โ€œ@mercymiller and I found a pumpkin patch, some spooky things happened, and I found the horses ๐Ÿงก๐ŸŽƒ Happy Halloween,โ€ she wrote at the time.