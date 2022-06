Mercy Miller

The youngest of Master P’s children, Mercy is currently enrolled at the University of Houston where he plays for the Cougars’ basketball team. In June 2020, he shared a photo of him with his father and brother Hercy via Instagram. “Happy Father’s Day Pops! There’s NO LIMIT to the love I have for you… 🐐🤞🏾 @masterp,” the college athlete wrote at the time.