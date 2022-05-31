Romeo Miller

Percy Romeo Miller was previously known by the stage name Lil’ Romeo and had his own Nickelodeon show, Romeo!, which ran from 2003 to 2006. He was signed to his father’s former music label, No Limit Records, in the early 2000s and released his debut single “My Baby” in 2001. He has since founded four record labels of his own — Guttar Music, Take a Stand, The Next Generation and No Limit Forever Records. In February 2022, Romeo welcomed a child with his girlfriend, Drew Sangster. He announced the news via Instagram, referring to his newborn daughter as simply “Baby R.”