Exclusive Abbie Duggar Is Struggling With Hyperemesis Gravidarum During 1st Pregnancy: It’s ‘a Scary Time’ By Riley Cardoza October 31, 2019 Lori Blythe/TLC 5 6 / 5 Bittersweet Her husband added, “Abbie started crying. She said, ‘This isn’t how I was supposed to find out.’” Back to top More News Was a Paparazzo Really Driving the Fiat That Killed Princess Diana? ‘Fatal Voyage’ Podcast Investigates Marilyn Monroe Argued With Bobby Kennedy Just Hours Before Her Death, Podcast Claims Jeffrey Epstein's 'Right-Hand Woman' Ghislaine Maxwell Enabled His Crimes Because She Was 'Madly in Love,' Podcast Claims More News