Family Time AEW’s Matt Hardy and Rebecca Hardy’s Family Photos Over the Years By Riley Cardoza July 27, 2021 Courtesy of Matt Hardy Brand/Instagram 9 9 / 9 So Sleepy Maxel slept in his dad’s arms in March 2016. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Relationship Timeline From ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ to Today That J. Lo Glow! See Photos of Jennifer Lopez’s Stunning Transformation Over the Years More News