Alec Baldwin and Daughter Ireland Baldwin’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

April 2022

One week after news broke that Hilaria is pregnant with her seventh baby, Ireland wrote via Instagram: “I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family. I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free — it’s none of my business. … I don’t care. I smoke weed, I eat good food and I mind MY own business.”

She went on to reference the voicemail, writing, “‘Fat’ is beautiful. Not an insult. ‘Pigs’ are adorable. And smart. SO joke’s on you.”