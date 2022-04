June 2017

“I’m here to roast this big old ham I call my father,” Ireland said in SpikeTV’s special, going on to reference his infamous voicemail. “Speaking of pigs, some of you may remember me as that ‘thoughtless little pig’ you read about. That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place now. He would never say something like that. Because I’m 6’2″ and I would kick his ass.”