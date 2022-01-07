January 2022

“Apparently 2022 is going to be flawless,” Hilaria jokingly captioned a family photo via Instagram. “We have dealt with so much awfulness lately, so it must be about time, right? I planned a whole post and year dedicated to the best year ever. Then I got scared. What if more horrible things happen and I can’t make it all good for everyone? Then I realized that this thinking is the problem. … It’s about HOW we ride the ups and downs of life’s waves that will partly determine our quality of life.”