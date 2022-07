Sharing a Bed

During a July 2022 appearance on “The Ellen Fisher Podcast,” the Miss Match alum shared a parenting confession that she anticipated getting “in trouble” for. “Bear and I still sleep together,” she revealed.

After adding that she didn’t “really care” what people thought of her sharing a bed with her 11-year-old, the Kind Diet author said, “I’m a natural mama, and I’m a loving mama. I believe in love, I believe in nature and our society is scared of nature and love.”