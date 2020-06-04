Real Talk

Amanda Stanton Defends Bringing Daughters to Protest Supporting Black Lives Matter Movement
 Courtesy of Amanda Stanton/Instagram
No Justice, No Peace

She posted an Instagram Story photo of graffiti reading “BLM” with a peace sign.

