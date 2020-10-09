Kids

Amanda Stanton’s Daughter Charlie, 6, Has Surgery After Fracturing Elbow Jumping on Bed: She’s ‘So Brave’

By
Amanda Stanton Daughter Charlie Has Surgery After Fracturing Arm
 Courtesy Amanda Stanton/Instagram
7
3 / 7
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

So Sleepy

Stanton cuddled with Charlie.

Back to top