August 2017

Portwood and her current boyfriend boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, made their red carpet debut at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. The MTV star met the cinematographer while she was filming Marriage Boot Camp with her ex-fiancé, Matt Baier, and they started dating two weeks after the show wrapped. “[I’m] a little nervous, you know? Because he’s, like, coming into my life and I don’t know what he’s gonna expect,” she told Us exclusively at the time.