December 2013

Portwood reunited with her daughter, Leah, after serving 17 months in prison. The Teen Mom OG star now shares shared custody with Gary. During her first post-prison interview with Dr. Phil in December 2013, Portwood revealed that she was always “high” while filming Teen Mom. “This is actually my first time on stage sober, so I’m really nervous,” she told Dr. Phil at the time.