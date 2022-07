May 2012

After Portwood was released from rehab in August 2011, Gary was awarded full custody of their daughter, Leah, in December 2011 after Portwood was arrested for violation of her probation. In February 2012, Portwood was sentenced to five years in prison. After not adhering to her rehab program, she reneged the her plea deal in May 2012 and asked to serve time instead.